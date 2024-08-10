He Told His Wife He Was Going To Go Running, Which Meant She Couldn’t Work Out. So When He Decided To Stay Home She Was Furious He Didn’t Wake Her So She Could Get Some Exercise.

Parents with young children often have to take turns doing things like working out so that someone can be with the children.

AITA for taking up my wife’s workout time? I (33m) try to run several times a week, but I do it in the mornings (like 6ish) because of work and it will give me an hour with our baby and toddler to help with the morning before the day starts. My wife (30f) is a STAHM and likes to workout at a gym and yoga studio. Both which are great because they offer childcare.

They have a workout plan that usually works pretty well.

Generally, the plan is that I run in the mornings before everyone gets up, and she works out in the morning during the workday because there’s childcare. I know that she often prefers the early morning classes at her gym and yoga studio and we’ll sometimes schedule it so that she can go, and I just run during lunch or late afternoon (my job is flexible and mostly async thankfully). I will say that I prefer early mornings runs because it starts my day off right and it’s really hot and humid where we live right now.

The wife wanted to change the plan this week.

This week, we planned on me running every morning. On our walk last night, she asked “there’s no any chance me being able to workout in the morning is there?” I just kind of replied with saying I’d prefer to run in the morning and also referenced the heat wave we’re currently in.

This morning didn’t go as planned.

Fast forward to this morning. I woke up, got ready and at around 6am decided to not run. I started having migraines yesterday afternoon (I think because of the heat) and hoped they would be resolved by the morning.

His wife was furious.

I got back upstairs where she’s getting ready for the day. She’s instantly mad at me saying things like, “This is unfair! Why don’t you think of me? I sacrifice so much for you. You’ve ruined my whole day.” She then starts to cry and continues saying how unfair it is and how much I don’t think of her. She goes downstairs and comes back upstairs to again say how I don’t think of her.

He tried to defend himself.

I tell her that I didn’t purposely try to ruin her day and that I can’t control if I’m not feeling well. I apologize saying it wasn’t my intent. She says intent doesn’t matter. I tell her that her reaction is poor.

The wife claims she would’ve done things differently.

She says I should have woken her up so she could go workout. “If you were ‘so deathly ill’ you could have told me.” At the point, she wouldn’t have made it to a class. Both the gym and yoga studio are 20+ minutes away.

He understands why his wife is upset, and he realizes that his comments only made it worse.

I totally get being frustrated. It makes sense. I did tell her during the argument that her reaction was poor and it was akin to a 4 year old not getting her snack (should not have done that in hindsight). Am I the a**h***?

