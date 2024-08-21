Friends Went On A Trip And Brought A Lot Of Groceries, So He Took Home A Lot Of Leftovers To Avoid Waste. Now His Friend Wants Him To Pay For Them, But He’s Refusing Because It Wasn’t Discussed Beforehand.

A weekend trip with friends is always fun and exciting… until someone raises money concerns, right?

In this story, a guy was narrating how everyone assumed that costs and expenses would be split 5 ways.

Then, all of a sudden, they were being asked to pay for the groceries they took home afterward.

He thinks it’s unfair.

How about you? Would you have done the same?

Let’s get the details!

AITA for refusing to pay for the groceries I took home after a trip with friends? My friends and I (5 x M30’s) all took a long weekend trip together to a cottage rental. One of the guys went to the grocery store and bought more food than we needed. When the trip was over, a few of them grabbed a couple of things, but left most of the leftovers behind. Basically, eggs, fruits, bottled drinks, frozen stuff, etc. Maybe $100 total.

Meet S, the organizer of the weekend trip.

The organizer of the trip (let’s call him S) bought everything and the plan was for everyone to pay 1/5 of what he got from the store. Now, he wants us to split everything that was shared, but wants anyone who took something home to pay for that separately, and I refused.

He took the leftovers home with him.

None of this was discussed beforehand, we just assumed we’d split the costs 5-ways since that’s what we’ve done in the past. I was the last one to leave and took what was left, so it wouldn’t go to waste. We didn’t discuss it beyond: “Anyone want these things?” I assumed we would split the cost of everything 5 ways.

Now, S is asking them to pay for what they took home.

S started by asking me what I took home from the trip in detail, then I asked him why he was asking. He said it was for accounting purposes since another friend (let’s call him A) offered to pay for a few things he took home. It’s really not a lot of money, but I’m annoyed at the request, since it wasn’t discussed beforehand, and my only intention was to use the food instead of throwing it away.

He doesn’t want to pay.

Side note: I don’t know if this is of consequence or not, but also on the trip, I accidentally broke the host’s blender (cost ~$80). I offered to pay for it, but friend A insisted we split it. I also got everyone a round of drinks (~$60) one night out. I don’t mind being a little generous here and there, but I told him it’s one thing for someone to make an offer like that, and it’s something else entirely to ask them for money. AITA?

