Her Sister Refused To Move Back Home And Help Her Take Care Of Their Elderly Mom, But Then Tried To Move Back In When Their Mom Was Put In A Nursing Home

Watching a parent, the person who is supposed to be the strongest person in your life, have their health start to decline is one of the hardest things we must face in this life.

Oftentimes, your family is the rock that gets you through these hard times, but not everyone’s family can be counted on to help.

When this sister asked her siblings to move back in and help her take care of their sick mother they refused, but them tried to take her up on the offer when their mother was put in a home!

Was she wrong to refuse to let them live in her Mother’s house?

Decide for yourself.

AITA for not letting sister move back in after mom goes in a nursing home I’ve lived with my mother for 12 years, both siblings lived elsewhere. The last two years my mother was diagnosed with dementia and since has declined so far she was placed on a crisis list and is moving into a home this week. I’m heartbroken, but it needs to happen.

Throughout this tragic health issue, her siblings left her alone.

My two siblings have not helped once since her decline. My mom needs 24 hour care which we managed between myself my 19 year old daughter and her lifelong friend. It’s been an extremely tough year. I asked siblings last year to move back to collectively help in her care and try to keep this house. The home they occupied would soon be sold, both declined. Sister has visited 4 times in 9 months for supervised visits, no meals provided, offer of a night off nothing. 3 hours then gone. Brother hasn’t been her since December.

But their pattern of avoidance soon changed when they learned she would be placing their Mother in a home…

Sister was informed we are placing mom in a Home, she visits the next day and sends me a message saying she will be moving in end of the month. She has to be out of her home by the end of the month, and has known of this since May, but made no arrangements up till now. I’m infuriated, this home when she passes will be divided equally as per moms wishes but until then this home is meant to provide financially for her care.

And considering their already troubled relationship, it was no wonder this recent betrayal was the last straw for her…

My relationship with my sister has always been strained. After this year of feeling abandoned by both siblings when mom, me and niece needed them, living together in a shared home will be a disaster. I have power of attorney over Mom’s affairs, I planned to continue to live here and pay for the household expenses as I have to keep this home for as long as we can. After such rough last two years I want peace and I know this will be a mess.

And despite their unwillingness to help with their Mom, her sister’s family had no problem demanding the room they liked best in the house.

My sister’s daughter has already asked my daughter for her room bc she likes it better. Entitlement is boiling my blood. Brother and sister hate each other now from living with each other and did not take good care of the other home they shared from a family member, rent free. I don’t want to put my sister and niece “out” but this all seems so calculated to come back when mom’s gone. We are all getting an inheritance from home being sold as well. AITA to send a messages stating how disappointed I am in both of their lack of concern/care for their mother and that I feel this will be a toxic household if she moves in?

How can her siblings even look at themselves in the mirror?

Reddit told OP that as her Mom’s power of attorney, she was well within her rights to tell her sister to kick rocks.

Many said that the offer was to move in and help care for Mom, not to move in whenever she pleased.

This person advised her to sell the house as soon as she could and use the money to care for her Mother.

Finally, this user said to not even let her sister stay one night in the house.

I’d call her a vulture, but that would be an insult to vultures.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.