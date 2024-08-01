Her Cousin’s Kids Want A Theme Park Trip, And She Wants Her To Loan Her $150 So They Can Go. But She Refuses Because She’s Already Borrowed $1,500 That She Hasn’t Paid Back.

Buckle up, folks!

AITA for refusing to “loan” my cousin $150 to take her kids to 6-Flags theme park? In the past, my cousin has repeatedly borrowed money and never paid it back. Time goes on and because she has 4 kids (16, 15, 10 and 3), I write it off. Well, her daughter, the 15 year old, called me and went on a rant about how her dad initially said he would pay for them (the kids) to go to a theme park this weekend but later bailed out because he wanted to use the extra money for something else.

In the past when she’s borrowed money it’s been for things like, the light bill, cell phone, or an extracurricular school activity for the kids. This time taking them to a theme park, as an end of summer “vacation” in my opinion, was not a justifiable reason to borrow money from me that I know I won’t get back. Besides that, I haven’t even taken a vacation this summer at all myself. So, as much as I didn’t want to tell her no, I feel like if you don’t have the money to pay for a “vacation” yourself, then you shouldn’t go OR save up your own money to go.

After the daughter called me, I called her mom and she immediately said, “I didn’t tell her to call you but the kids really want to go and I’ll pay you back next week.” When I add up all the money she hasn’t paid back, it’s around $1,500 in the last 2 years. And even though I wanted, in some ways, to give the kids the money, I did not. Yes, she’s married. Yes she has a job. And yes the husband works as well. AITA?

