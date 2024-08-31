Her Coworker Took Extreme Measures To Try To Find Out Why Her Boyfriend Was On A Medication, But It Worked Against Her And She Got Called Out Big Time

There are many benefits to having a creative imagination.

But there are also many drawbacks, especially if you are an insecure person, like the woman in this story.

Check out how she got put in her place.

AITA for telling my coworker that she is horrible and will probably end up alone? My dramatic coworker came to me crying and hysterical. Instead of talking to her boyfriend about his being on Viagra, which I had advised, she spoke to his mother about it. Then she called his sisters.

But that wasn’t the end to her meddling.

Apparently, she had also made a post on social media about him being on Viagra and accused him of having a different orientation. It didn’t well for her, of course, and she has been receiving a lot of backlash from his family and friends, as well as her own. Apparently, Jon had reached out to her and explained to her that he was on that medication due to an illness that he has.

Then the plot thickened.

He broke up with her. I ended up telling her that she was a horrible person for what she did and that she will probably end up being alone if she continues with this kind of behavior. She walked away, crying and telling me that I was an ******* and that I was too harsh. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

I’m not clear why it’s a good thing to have conversations like this with a coworker.

SO inappropriate, regardless of what was said. How does this even come up in conversation?

Spoiled indeed. It sounds like she loves drama.

Definitely. It makes zero sense!

Whatever happened to talking about the weather?

