“Give It Back Now!”: Outraged Sister-in-Law Shuts Down a Shady Restaurant Manager After Catching Him Skimming a Teen’s Tips

Some managers don’t want employees to improve. They just want someone to blame when things go wrong.

This server had already been struggling with managers who she felt constantly bullied and criticized her at work. But things finally came to a head after her boss took $25 out of her tips because she forgot to ring in drinks for a table.

When she told her family what happened, her brother and sister-in-law were furious.

The sister-in-law marched right into the restaurant and confronted the manager about taking tips from employees to cover mistakes, calling it wage theft and demanding the money back.

The conversation got tense pretty quickly from there.

Read on to see why the server now thinks she probably no longer has a job at the restaurant.

My SIL confronted my manager for taking tips from me for a mistake, and also bullying me My boss took $25 out of my tips because I forgot to ring in drinks. My brother and SIL went into the restaurant when I got into the car and demanded my money back. He was definitely caught off guard. My sister-in-law stormed out of the car and went in there and told them that it’s illegal to take tips and it’s wage theft.

Her family really stood up for her.

He argued that if I didn’t pay for that loss, then who would. My SIL argued that it should be him to cover that loss. He said he can’t have employees making any mistakes with orders because it costs the restaurant money, and they don’t make a lot of money. He told her he asked me a bunch of questions about the menu, and I didn’t know any of them. But the last time he asked me questions was like 4 weeks ago. He described me as such a bad employee, but I really don’t agree with him. I’ve been a server for two months. All the customers sure love me. I deliver food quickly and I bust my *** at the job.

Now, she’s worried she doesn’t have a job.

I’m sure I probably don’t have a job after my SIL made him give me my money back. She was being a total Karen in there standing up for me. It was wild. My brother came in there too. They were diplomatic and respectful, but they were very angry for me and confronted him. After the conversation about the money, she asked him, “So are you still gonna give her a chance? Because if not that’s fine and up to you, but you can’t take anyone’s money.” He stated he would have to talk to his brother, because he doesn’t know.

Wow! It’s nice that they stood up for her, but this probably won’t end well.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

According to this comment, many small businesses do this.

Here’s someone who wants her to report them.

For this reader, the SIL did the right thing.

Yet another person who would report the place.

This owner seriously needs to learn labor laws.

Taking money from servers’ tips to cover mistakes is not okay, and the fact that he tried defending it makes the situation even worse.

Ultimately, someone needed to say something.

The sister-in-law may have embarrassed her, but she also stood up for someone who clearly felt too intimidated to do it herself.

Either way, this server probably should report him because chances are she’s not the first employee he’s done this to.