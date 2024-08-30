Her Dad Cheated On Her Mom And Filed For Divorce, So Now She’s Getting Revenge Via A New Baby Brother

Divorce is never pleasant, but when one spouse cheats on the other, it can be hard to get along in the future.

Petty revenge on my dad and his fiancee My dad has always been the absent kind of father who never paid much attention to me or mom. Don’t get me wrong, he was never abusive, just kind of out there – free thinker, jazz musician by trade and so on.

He decided to divorce mom when I was 18 which would have been ok if he didn’t cheat on her multiple times and didn’t fail to mention that he had already filed for divorce to my mom. I guess you can imagine that receiving the divorce papers from a random post man one fine morning is not one of my fondest memories.

So my parents divorced, mom was devastated but everyone moved on. Dad married one of the singers he had cheated with prior to the divorce and we just kind of let it go.

A year ago, my dad and his now wife got a child, a small baby boy who I can proudly call my brother. During some of the visits to their house I noticed that my bro loves anything that makes a lot of noise – using all the toys given to him just to make a ruckus, be it wooden cubes or anything else and that is when a sinister thought was born in my head. It is his first birthday tomorrow and I got him a beautiful marching drum. Try not to pay attention to that!

