Her Date Lied To Her About Having A Girlfriend, So She Worked With Her To Send His Mom An Epic Note Detailing All His Cheating

Dating can be stressful, especially when it turns out that the person you’re dating has been lying to you.

In today’s story, one woman finds out her date has a girlfriend, and she has a great idea of a way to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

You made me the other woman? Wouldn’t your mother like to know… Hey there. I’ve had an awful weekend, but I’m pretty proud of how I’ve handled it (aside from all the crying) About two weeks ago, I matched with this guy on tinder. I’ll call him Jake. Jake is funny, witty, sweet, and genuinely everything I was looking for. We end up talking over text for about a week until deciding to meet up for the first time at his place (stupid, i know). We talk, drink a few beers, and are genuinely having a good time together.

She became suspicious when she went to the bathroom…

At some point, I go to the bathroom and see some female products on the counter and in the shower. When I asked, he tells me it’s some things his ex left, and then proceeds to show me their last conversation to prove that he hasn’t been talking to her. Then we start to cuddle, and he keeps bringing up having doing more. I tell him, like I’ve told him before, that I really want to see some kind of commitment before jumping into anything else. He then tells me that it’s not an IF we get together situation, it’s a WHEN we get together situation. Obviously, my heart soared at hearing this.

She opened up to him about other relationships she’s had.

I’d told him about how in previous relationships I felt used, and that once I go all the way with him, I’m afraid he’ll just never talk to me again. Jake reassures me he would never do that to me, and that he’s never felt so comfortable talking to someone before. That he’s never had it feel so easy and unforced. I told him I felt the same way. He looks at me and says “I can see us going really far”. Stupidly, I believed him.

She spent the night, and became even more suspicious in the morning.

The next morning, I notice a pill bottle on the nightstand that has a girls name on it, a book, and a couple of socks on the ground. He tells me it’s his roommates, and that he understand why it looks a little odd. I let him explain himself. He says his roommate has a boyfriend, and that they know each other from work and she needed a place to stay and he had an extra room, so it just made sense. I jokingly said “well your mom didn’t raise a cheater! If she did, I would tell her” I once again believed everything he said. We got together again, then I left.

Turns out the “roommate” wasn’t just a roommate after all.

Come to find out, him and his “roommate” were actually living together. He tells me he technically cheated on her, and he already told her everything. I reached out to the girl, ended up calling her and telling her everything. Apparently, Jake told her we hooked up, but that I didn’t spend the night and meant nothing. Obviously, this was not the case.

The girlfriend and OP agreed on revenge.

Then I remembered that little joke I told him about telling his mother. And his girlfriend simply loved that idea. I sent a draft of the text to her to double check that she was okay with me sending it, and I said, “Hi (Jake’s mom). You don’t know me, and I’m so sorry to be sending you this message. I haven’t been involved with your son, Jake, for long, but I thought he was everything I was looking for. I’ll spare the details of our relationship and all that, but it turns out that he was living with someone else that he was romantically involved with, which I didn’t know. He then proceeded to lie to both me and (gfs name), make us both promises of having futures with him, and I’m sure this is not the man you raised him to be.“

It was a learning experience.

She has not responded to that message, and honestly I wouldn’t either if I was the one with a son like that. To be fair, I had warned him even though I was joking. Obviously, there are more details within this story but out of respect for his girlfriend and myself, I’ll leave those things out. All things considered, I’ve most certainly learned to trust my gut from now on. Cheers to stupidity and feeling used.

I wonder if the girlfriend forgives the boyfriend or decides to break up with him. Personally, I wouldn’t trust him, but I love that she worked together with OP to get revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This reader pointed out why OP fell for her date’s lies.

Another reader compared the boyfriend to a vampire.

Here’s another warning to beware of charming people.

This reader is “scared” for OP.

Hopefully she doesn’t let her guard down in the future and trusts her original instinct.

