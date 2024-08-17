Her Extended Family Was Cruel To Her While Growing Up, But Now That They’re Adults They Rely On Her For Many Things. So She Figures They Shame Is Punishment Enough..

Family should always be loving and supportive, especially to children.

How do you respond when you interact with extended family who were cruel when you were growing up, but now depend on you as an adult?

That’s what the woman in this story is dealing with, and her response is heartwarming.

Made fun of my sister and I in our childhood, enjoy the guilt and shame of needing us Sorry if this is not as dramatic as you think. My mom and me have black skin while my father’s side of the family are white with clear eyes.

Wow, that is just cruel.

In our childhood my extended family on my dad’s side were quite mean with us and my sister, calling us dirty, poor, mocking our clothes, criticizing my mom’s job cuz “only losers teach”, etc. Time has passed and as my grandfather grew older and my uncles and aunt moved to other countries it was my family who looked after him.

Nice to see he seemed to grow to see the error of his ways.

Last year of his life he became grateful towards us even called me “his little daughter”. I know this hurt my aunt deeply because she’s adopted but had to thank us for being here with him. Few years ago she had a daughter and whenever she comes for visiting I babysit her or help her with computer related stuff (I study IT) I help her in anything she needs with a smile. I can see glimpses of remorse, guilt and panic whenever I talk about when I was a kid to my cousin (I never mention names or anything that can lead my cousin to suspect from her mother). Still I never give her a chance to apologize because I change subject quickly and act oblivious as if I don’t remember well those years.

Kindness is often the best revenge.

I don’t want an apology, I want her to be remorseful and know how hypocrite she is all her life. If helping her and her family makes the guilt even bigger then that’s an amazing bonus for me since I do love my cousin. My other uncle got divorced last year for cheating on his wife and now his children refuse to see him. He was the one who mocked my mom’s job and now doesn’t have money since his ex wife was the one paying for everything. For a while we used to cook for him despite him criticizing my mom’s cooking so many years before.

Oh, I wouldn’t give him a dime.

He thanked us but started asking for more and more money very often and gave us attitude when we would ask the money back, so we stopped giving him as much. I know he doesn’t feel regret but I act friendly (my mom and sister avoid him). Every time I see him I ask him “How are <my cousins names> going?” “Will you spend this weekend with them?” And when he asks for money I don’t have in hand “Sorry, teacher’s salary is not enough right”.

LOL – Classic.

I say it in a worried or joking tone so it doesn’t come out as rude. Just for clarification my dad always stood up for us when his family mistreated us so I don’t blame him for anything. My parents reassured us that we were beautiful and valuable after every reunion but it’s something we just can’t forget. I could be cold and harsh like my sister but I rather not burn those bridges. I like helping and if I get to see the guilt piling up their shoulders and the shame of being helped by someone they underestimated, in first row seat makes me feel good. I know this is a mild revenge and maybe stupid but I wanted to share it.

Sometimes it is better (and more satisfying) to ‘kill ’em with kindness’

Yes! Revenge plus a clear conscience.

Beautifully worded.

Yup, I’d be nice to him but not give him money.

She really does.

Yeah, I would cut that uncle off (while still being kind).

Well done, in this case, the best revenge is kindness.

It takes a certain kind of person to pull it off, though!

