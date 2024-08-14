Her Grandmother Left Her A Ton Of Inheritance Money, And Now She Refuses To Share It With Her Relatives

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…

People come out of the woodwork when they find out someone in their family inherited some cash.

That’s what happened to this woman and she refuses to share the money her grandmother left her with relatives.

Is she wrong?

Get the whole story below and see what you think…

AITA For Not Sharing My Inheritance? “I (30f) am my paternal grandmother’s only granddaughter and she has left me almost everything and my cousins (who are all boys) don’t like me for it.

Growing up my grandmother always seemed like a person who was constantly disinterested, annoyed, emotionally guarded but now that I’m older and know the story I can see why she was so bitter and depressed. In the 1960s when more and more women were starting to go to college my grandma was encouraged to pursue a higher education by her (female) teachers while her parents shrugged it off. My grandma applied and was accepted into a college with a scholarship and was so happy. It was all set but the week after high school graduation her father’s boss came to the home to meet with her.

Apparently, my great-grandfather has a gambling problem that he tried to hide and now my grandma’s family was in danger of being homeless. My great-grandfather made a deal with his boss to pay off his debts if my grandma married the boss’ son. My grandma obviously didn’t want to do it but was emotionally manipulated into accepting and she never went to college. My grandma had my dad shortly after she got married and became trapped raising her 2 stepsons and her own sons. Her dad and other male relatives never stopped coming to her husband for money and he would lord it over her all time while being a terrible husband to her.

The only thing that her husband did good was make sure that she was taken care of financially before and after his passing. Almost everything was in her name after he passed but it didn’t stop my uncles and dad from trying to siphon money away for themselves. My mom was the one who found out and blew the whistle on it which I feel was one of the factors that led to my parents’ divorce. My uncles threaten to withhold contact if my grandma didn’t do what they wanted but she really didn’t care. I think it’s because she may have never really wanted to be a mom. She still sent me and my cousins (her sisters’ grandchildren) presents and when I got a little older I tried to re-establish a relationship. I was never really as close to her as I was with my maternal grandma but we did have something.

When my grandma passed she set it up so that most of her assets went to charities and organizations and to me while leaving a few items for her sons, stepsons, and their children so they couldn’t contest the will. My male relatives are harassing me to share but I know my grandma didn’t want them to get a dime. AITA?”

