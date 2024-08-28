Her Husband Is Very Loud When He Talks, Walks, Closes Doors, Yawns, And Does Just About Everything Else, So She Finally Yelled At Him To Just Be Quiet And Now He Is Mad

Everyone makes noises throughout the day, but some people are a lot louder than others.

How do you handle it if your spouse is always way louder than normal, but refuses to acknowledge it or listen when you beg for silence.

This tired wife finally snapped and yelled at him, but she’s wondering if she should have kept suffering in silence.

Here are all the details!

AITA for telling my husband for once in your life be quiet? My 40f, husband 45m, Jake is a very loud person. He does nothing quietly.

He talks loudly, stomps when he walks, slams doors, etc. But he also groans loudly, yawns loudly, grunts loudly, makes overly exaggerated sounds of struggle and exhaustion no matter what he is doing.

He will be taking his socks off and it’s, AHHH, OHHHH, WOOOO, GAHHHH, UGHHHH, AH, OHH, AH, OHH every time. He doesn’t do any of this out of anger.

I’ve talked to him countless times about being quieter, he doesn’t think he’s loud, but he really is. Until I met Jake I didn’t realize anyone can yawn louder than a drill sergeant yells. I’ve explained to him it’s so loud it feels painful to me, I have an auditory disorder and I often struggle with noise levels where I get headaches and nausea. To wrap this up, Jake was being what seemed to be louder than his usual loud earlier and I snapped and told him to for once in his damn life just be quiet!

Obviously that didn’t go well and now he’s mad at me, but he’s also making it a point to prove how quiet he can be and that it’s just me making things up when I say he’s too loud. AITA?

