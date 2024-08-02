Her Husband’s Car Modifications Turn Into A Public Nuisance, So She Demands He Remove Them To Save Face With Their Neighbors

Many couples have completely different interests, and that’s okay!

AITA For Telling My husband He Has To Take The Modifications Out of His Car? I (36F) am married to (37M). My husband has an older car that he bought a few months back just for the purpose of changing it.

I thought he was talking physical appearance. I don’t know what he added, but that car is now extremely loud. He mostly drives it when he doesn’t have anywhere to be, and when he doesn’t have anywhere to be, he goes to the gym first thing in the morning.

He leaves for the gym at like 7:30, and his car sounds like someone attached a subwoofer to a broken muffler. Yesterday, I told him he has to get rid of that, or at least find a way to turn it off if there is one. It’s a nuisance not only to me, but probably to our neighbors too.

Nobody, and I mean nobody (except the car guys, but no shade to them, you like what you like) wants to hear that. He can do that on the main road, but not in a neighborhood. He said that it wasn’t “that loud,” which kind of dismissed my whole point. AITA? I think I’m right here.

It’s perfectly healthy for couples to explore their own separate interests, but sometimes compromises must be made.

Peaceful mornings and respect for their neighbors shouldn’t have to take a backseat.

