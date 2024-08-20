Her Husband’s Sister Disappeared And Left Her Three Young Kids In Their Care. Now He Wants To Raise The Children As Their Own, But She’s Thinking About A Divorce

Some people never want to have children. And that’s fine, it’s their decision.

But, what if, you’re one of those people, and all of a sudden, you instantly inherit three young children because a relative can no longer care for them?

Crazy, right?

Find out how this wife reacted to this situation and how it’s all gone downhill from there.

AITAH for wanting to divorce my husband over kids? I (F29) knew from a young age I don’t ever want to have or raise children. I met my husband in college, and he was decidedly childfree, too. We got married a couple of years back.

Then, her husband’s sister showed up with an unexpected surprise.

My husband’s younger sister (F24) has three kids (M5, M & F2) with different deadbeat guys. Two months ago, she left all of them at our house. She said she was going on a errand, and never came back. She just left. We filed a report and everything. Last we heard, she was safe, but did not want to come back.

Nobody wanted to take care of the children.

My husband’s mom is a minimum wage worker, barely scraping by. She used to be a single mom, and do not want to raise these kids. I don’t want to raise them either. Don’t get me wrong, I feel bad for them. But raising kids is a huge responsibility I don’t want to take up.

She tried for 2 months, but she couldn’t take it anymore.

In the 2 months they were here, our expense has increased. We had to buy them clothes and stuff, and they are sleeping in our living room on air mattresses (we only have one bedroom). I had to work from home and look after them cause my husband could not get wfh and daycare for three is expensive. It has been really rough to say the least.

They called CPS to intervene.

CPS did get involved, and asked us whether we want to keep the kids or not. I do not. I thought my husband would be on the same page but he wants to keep the kids. CPS has asked us to decide quickly, and make necessary changes (get a bigger home for one).

Her husband wanted to keep them.

My husband and I have gone back and forth on this. I cannot live the next 16 years like this. Raising kids is hard. And expensive. But he wants to be there for his family. Which I get.

She told him she wanted a divorce if he insisted on keeping the children.

So yesterday, I told him I want a divorce. Quickly, before he made any commitments and dragged me into it with him. He called me a AH for divorcing over kids. For abandoning him when he needed me. I told him he knew my boundaries well in advance, and this was a commitment (children) that he is unilaterally deciding on. AITAH?

Wow! That’s huge. Let’s see what other users have to say about this.

This user says only the sister is to be blamed.

Here’s another rant about the sister.

Here’s an insightful comment.

Another good point here.

Uh oh! This might be a possibility.

It’s a commitment she never asked for.

Take it or leave it?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.