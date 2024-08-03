Her Neighbor Runs A Home Business And Demanded Her Parking Spot for Clients. But When She Refuses, Tensions Rise Between Them.

Let’s face it; parking situations are not always ideal when you’re renting a home.

How would you feel if you rented an apartment and your neighbor asked you to give up your parking spot so they could use it most days of the week?

Would you agree and park on the street, or would you try to come up with a different solution?

In the following story, a woman finds herself in this exact situation.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for refusing to give up my (31F) parking space during my neighbors(50f) business hours? I live in a duplex converted garage/main house. I am in the converted garage. We are both tenants. My neighbor, Susan, uses a portion of her house as a business. Our driveway has two parking space one for each unit per our lease. Susan parks on the street giving her parking space to her clients, and I utilize my space. The entrance to the parking space is very small and on Susan’s side. So when she has clients come through, more often than not, they block the entire driveway, almost blocking the whole sidewalk.

Susan decides to pop the big question.

When this happens I knock on her door or text requesting her customers move forward. I’ve been here since October and it hasn’t been an issue until recently. She started the conversation with requesting me park on the street during her business hours so she doesn’t have to “police” her clients. Her business hours are 12 to 6, Monday- Saturday. I work 9 to 5 Monday through Friday. I offered to park on the street Monday through Friday 9 to 5, but giving up one of my only days off, is off the table.

Annoyed, she stopped trying to help Susan.

I also suggested signage to tell her clients to pull forward. She wanted me to buy the sign and after getting her own sign. She kept bringing up how it’s not working. At this point i was over the whole situation and told her to stop bringing it up with me because its not my responsibility to tell her clients how to use her parking space properly. AITA?

Sheesh! It’s really not fair for Susan to expect her to give up her parking spot.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit weighed in on this story.

This person sees three clear options.

Here’s a great idea.

This commenter offers a great solution for Susan.

Yet another person who offers good advice.

Suan sounds very self-centered and needs to learn empathy.

Glad she’s not my neighbor.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.