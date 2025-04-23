April 23, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A Home Repair Expert Had A Very Unusual Use For Vaseline, And the Internet Isn’t Sure How They Feel About It

by Ben Auxier

A man putting vaseline on plumbing fixtures

TikTok/twinhomeexperts

I don’t know anything about plumbing.

But this, I can follow.

Even if I don’t want to.

Here’s the video from TikTok user @twinhomeexperts:

A man putting vaseline on plumbing fixtures

TikTok/twinhomeexperts

“Bet you’ve never heard of this Vaseline hack,” he says, while being a real creepo.

“If you want to preserve the lifespan of your plumbing fixtures, do this.”

A man putting vaseline on plumbing fixtures

TikTok/twinhomeexperts

“Take a little Vaseline, make sure your fixture is dry. And then what you’re gonna do is just take Vaseline. You’re gonna rub it all inside and around the spray nozzles, just like this.

A man putting vaseline on plumbing fixtures

TikTok/twinhomeexperts

“Especially your rain shower heads. Give it a wipe, then a swipe, another wipe with Vaseline, all around these spray nozzles, just like this.”

A man putting vaseline on plumbing fixtures

TikTok/twinhomeexperts

“Especially hidden places like this [faucet spout].”

A man putting vaseline on plumbing fixtures

TikTok/twinhomeexperts

“Once you apply the Vaseline to each of your plumbing fixtures, just go with a towel and just give it a little bit of a wipe, leaving a barrier of Vaseline. This is going to prevent the calcification from building up and ruining your fixtures.”

@twinhomeexperts

VASOLINE HACK to SAVE your faucets from hard water buildup! #hardwaterstains #plumbing #faucets #hack #vasoline

♬ son original – Electro Anthology – Electro Anthology

Many were…conflicted.

2025 04 17 16 53 58 A Home Repair Expert Had A Very Unusual Use For Vaseline, And the Internet Isnt Sure How They Feel About It

VERY conflicted.

2025 04 17 16 54 18 A Home Repair Expert Had A Very Unusual Use For Vaseline, And the Internet Isnt Sure How They Feel About It

The comments got savage.

2025 04 17 16 54 33 A Home Repair Expert Had A Very Unusual Use For Vaseline, And the Internet Isnt Sure How They Feel About It

VERY savage.

2025 04 17 16 54 59 A Home Repair Expert Had A Very Unusual Use For Vaseline, And the Internet Isnt Sure How They Feel About It

So there ya go. Now you know.

As much as you wish you didn’t.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter