A Home Repair Expert Had A Very Unusual Use For Vaseline, And the Internet Isn’t Sure How They Feel About It

I don’t know anything about plumbing.

But this, I can follow.

Even if I don’t want to.

Here’s the video from TikTok user @twinhomeexperts:

“Bet you’ve never heard of this Vaseline hack,” he says, while being a real creepo.

“If you want to preserve the lifespan of your plumbing fixtures, do this.”

“Take a little Vaseline, make sure your fixture is dry. And then what you’re gonna do is just take Vaseline. You’re gonna rub it all inside and around the spray nozzles, just like this.

“Especially your rain shower heads. Give it a wipe, then a swipe, another wipe with Vaseline, all around these spray nozzles, just like this.”

“Especially hidden places like this [faucet spout].”

“Once you apply the Vaseline to each of your plumbing fixtures, just go with a towel and just give it a little bit of a wipe, leaving a barrier of Vaseline. This is going to prevent the calcification from building up and ruining your fixtures.”

Many were…conflicted.

VERY conflicted.

The comments got savage.

VERY savage.

So there ya go. Now you know.

As much as you wish you didn’t.

