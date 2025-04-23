She Chose A Venue For The Wedding Reception And Her Friend Is Upset Because That Was Her Choice For Her Own Wedding

From frayed nerves to expensive decisions, wedding planning is stressful. They just are.

AITA for choosing a wedding reception venue that my best friend wants in the future. My fiancé and I chose our wedding reception venue about 10 days ago– a country club where we know several people who are members. While I’m not a member myself, they allow non-members to rent the space. A close friend of mine got married there last year and recommended it to me.

My best friend and her family have been members for at least 20 years, so I thought she would be happy for me when I mentioned the venue. I shared the news with two of my best friends (one being her) and casually mentioned, “Hey, I found my wedding reception venue!” At that time, we only placed a soft hold on the venue but didn’t go into specifics with them. Over the next few days, my best friend (who is not engaged yet) and I weren’t really in touch, and then I received a series of lengthy text messages from her on Saturday. She expressed that I “stole” her wedding venue and that I had gone behind her back. I was really caught off guard because she had never mentioned this venue as a possibility for her wedding and I had told her about my intention 10 days ago.

Additionally, she kept pointing out that I’m not a member of the country club, but she is. I’m at a loss for what to do. I never intended to hurt her feelings, and this situation has really thrown me off. I’m now wondering if I should’ve had a more formal conversation with her about my plans to use this venue. We’ve already signed paperwork for the venue, but there may still be an option to back out, although I’m uncertain. This whole situation has been really overwhelming for me, and it’s affected my mental health to the point where I had my first panic attack in a long time. Wedding planning has become so stressful, and I’m feeling lost. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

I think she needs a hobby.

Yep. She is being weird.

I’m sure there is a lot of drama to come.

“UGH! I’ve already been to a wedding here!” said no one ever.

Sounds like her.

MINE. IT’S ALL MINE.

