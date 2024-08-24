Her Neighbor’s Untrained Dog Wouldn’t Stop Barking So She Trained Him To Sit, But Now The Neighbor Is Furious Because Her Dog Won’t Do Anything But Sit

There’s nothing quite as irksome as a noisy dog that just won’t quit barking.

We know it’s not their fault – the dog owners are responsible for either training their dog or keeping them inside when they’re worked up.

This girl decided to take matters into her own hands and go straight to the dog, but her neighbors didn’t appreciate the favor.

Check out the full story.

AITA for training my neighbors dog to stop acting wild? I have a neighbor with a small yappy dog and it seems like she’s never trained it. Every morning she sits out on her porch at the crack of dawn with this yappy dog and I hear wild barking, her yelling “No” and “Shuddup” and increasingly wild barking. I don’t think the dog even knows “quiet” or “sit” or whatever.

She was trying to do her neighbor a favor…

Last week, my neighbor told me she had a family emergency and she was looking for a pet sitter, she’d pay. I offered and she took me up on it. So I took her dog in for a few weeks and along with watching him I started teaching him “quiet” and “sit” and then combined them. So on my command, I was able to get him to sit down and stop barking.

She thought she was doing a good job with the training…

Then I worked in a bunch more commands for the same trick, so all the trigger words I taught were “sit” “quiet” “No” “Shut up!” “Stop it!” “Shut it” “Hey!” and “GODDAMNIT” which were the things I heard my neighbor yell at her dog the most. So basically by the end of the time, anything I’d say in a sharp tone, her dog would know to stop barking and sit down.

The neighbor wasn’t receiving that well…

My neighbor came back and I mentioned I’d worked on a little training too, and showed her that by firmly saying “no” her dog would chill now. She seemed a little weird about that but she still paid me.

UH OH…

Then a few days later she showed back up at my house furious asking what I did to her dog because he doesn’t do s*** but sit on his a** nowadays. And that it wasn’t just “no”, darn near anything she said to him he’d act like he was braindead and just sit there. She was yelling at me that she wanted her money back for me having petsit which I didn’t think was fair, I’d honestly been trying to do her and the rest of the neighborhood a favor.

Now she’s wondering if she did the right thing by doing her neighbor a favor.

AITA for training my neighbors dog?

Yikes! Sometimes doing favors can backfire in the weirdest ways!

Let’s check out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person has a comedic response to the situation.

This person has another client for the girl.

This person thinks its the neighbor’s fault.

This person thinks the lady is doing a bad job at parenting the dog.

This person thinks the neighborhood would be glad for this favor.

The lady could have just accepted her mistake!

She is a horrible pet owner indeed!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.