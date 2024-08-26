Her Parents Keep Sharing Info That She Wants Private, So She Told Them To Stop But They’re Just Calling Her “Hormonal”

One of the problems that has emerged with social media is the ability to broadcast information and media that you are not at liberty to share.

It’s an especially thorny issues with families.

Check out this example and why it’s a sensitive topic for OP.

AITA for asking my parents to stop telling people I am in hospital? I was in a bad car accident and my mum and stepdad had posted pictures of my wrecked car on Facebook. They told everyone they knew about the accident and specifics about my injuries.

OP got overwhelmed and didn’t want to have to deal with that again.

All this without my permission. I received 100 messages from people looking to talk about it and was in no mood. I asked them to take down the posts, but they never did.

But she did and voicing her opinion only brought about more drama.

Today my friend told me that my mum has been sending messages into group chats telling people that I am pregnant and in hospital for a suspect blood clot. My stepdad told his family the same. I told them that my husband and I want to share the news ourselves, but they didn’t listen. Instead, my mom got upset and my step-dad wants me to apologize because it’s “trivial.” He thinks I’m reacting this way because I’m “hormonal.” AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

Yes. It’s classic narcissism.

“Information diet” — I like that. Unfortunately it’s often the only way to end this kind of thing.

Good idea. It may be hard to keep this a secret, though. Some people blab.

Haha! Message delivered! If that doesn’t work, what will?

People like this like to make it clear that they have the info before anyone else. They thrive on feeling exclusive and special.

Social media sure does complicate life.

