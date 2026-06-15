Healthcare Worker Sees New Colleague Pushed Out Over a Child’s Appointment, so She Shares What Really Happens Behind the Scenes

Orientation day is supposed to be the easy part of a new job, but in this story, things went very differently.

A healthcare worker watched in horror as a toxic HR department told an entire room full of new hires that anyone with a medical appointment in the next 90 days should “just leave now” or expect to be fired.

One brave new CNA spoke up and mentioned that she had a child’s appointment she couldn’t hand off to anyone else.

So when the healthcare worker watched HR ruthlessly fire the CNA on the spot, she started realizing just how terrible her workplace had become.

Keep reading for the full story.

Points system and timeclock at new job are both ridiculous I work in healthcare and this is insanely strict. During orientation, we were told on day one that if we had any doctor’s appointments coming up within the next 90 days, to just leave now because we would be fired due to the “time clock.”

This employee goes into more detail.

The “time clock” won’t let new hires have those days off during the 90-day probationary period. One girl said she had a serious appointment coming up that she couldn’t miss. She didn’t want to say what it was for, but she has children and it was for one of them, and no one else could take them.

Of course, HR responded ruthlessly.

HR started arguing with her and said, “You don’t have any aunts or uncles?” They told her she would be terminated. So on day one, she left and had to quit. She was a CNA.

Now this employee starts getting pretty nervous.

I have a doctor’s appointment coming up but I’ll cancel it, I guess. It’s for a chronic medical condition.

She’s reminded just how strict this job is about missing work.

All requests for any time off must go through their Dayforce app and must be approved, or you will be immediately terminated if you take the time off without finding a replacement to cover your shift. This company currently has 10 open positions on Indeed.

It’s all part of a long list of things that make the job unbearable.

If you work through lunch, which everyone does because we’re short-staffed, they deduct 30 minutes from your time anyway. We are working through lunch on the clock so they don’t get sued if someone gets hurt. This is why no one wants to work in healthcare, my friends.

This sounds like a horrible place to work.

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What did Reddit have to say?

This user sees similar problems across other industries too.

Perhaps it’s time for this employee to jump ship to another country?

Many workplaces run on extremely broken systems.

This commenter thinks this employer was being just plain cruel.

Employees clearly aren’t the only people suffering from this draconian time-off policy. When perfectly capable CNAs are fired on the spot, you have to think the patients are starting to suffer too.

It’s clear this workplace values control over collaboration, and operating under a fear-based system doesn’t get employers near as far as they think it does.

Everyone deserves to take time off, especially for an urgent medical appointment.

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