Her Rude Neighbor Kept Bullying Her Over A Trash Can, So She Got Up Early Just To Drive Him Crazy

If a bully neighbor kept harassing you over something fairly small, would you just shut up or get back at them?

This woman chose to take petty revenge on her rude neighbor who verbally abuses and threatens her over their trash cans.

It was actually just a little thing, but apparently, affected him big time.

It’s the little things… Bully neighbor I lived in the upstairs unit of a 2-unit condo (converted house) nearly 20 years ago. I had a great neighbor below me, but then she moved out, and a horrible man moved in.

The first thing he did was leave a note that the garbage can I had just moved back from the street was his, and claimed that he had moved it. I ignored it, but his anger increased with another note saying I’d better not use “his” garbage can and to move the other one back “NOW!” He put the note on “his” trash can, and moved it to the middle of the walkway so I couldn’t miss it.

I did what he wanted, because I was pretty unnerved by that point, and thought it would end the bizarre exchange. No such luck. It happened again, but then he was yelling to my face, instead of leaving notes. He was a big guy, and scared me enough to give in.

After that, I went to stay with my BF for a while. Before I left, I decided on some petty revenge I set my alarm for 4 am, turned the volume all the way up, and set it on the floor of my bedroom. It was an old radio alarm that stayed on for an hour after the set time.

I wasn’t sure if he would be able to hear it since I’d never heard either neighbor. I wasn’t even sure if his bedroom was below mine. Tbh, I figured it probably wasn’t going to work. I forgot about it for a few months, until my BF and I decided to make the move permanent. I went over there to start packing, and found his outraged voice messages.

He didn’t know my phone number so he had to contact the owner. There were no messages a few weeks prior, so it took that long for him to get my number. He must’ve pounded on my door many, many times before the owner finally gave him my number. She only had my landline so he had to wait until I was there to get the messages.

There’s nothing sweeter than being completely unbothered while someone works themself into a lather.

Way to go, girl!

