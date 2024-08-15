Her Sister Called Her Lazy While She Struggled With A Significant Illness, So She Told Her She Wasn’t Going To Make A Very Good Nurse

Dealing with health problems that have no external symptoms can be extremely difficult.

This is compounded when your loved ones aren’t supportive.

That is what the woman in this story is facing, and she’s wondering if she handled it well.

Let’s take a look.

AITA for telling my sister that her lack of empathy surrounding illness is going to cause issues in her career field? To start, I want to make it clear that I do love my sister, and I think I may have just been really frustrated with everything that’s happening so I just reacted the way I did but I’m not sure. I (21f) have been dealing with some health issues for almost a full two years at this point.

That sounds awful.

ER visits, a bunch of antidepressant recommendations and therapy referrals, appointments filled with Drs telling me it’s all in my head. I gave up on the idea of anyone actually figuring out what was wrong with me and just tried to live with it after 10 months of no actual help from medical professionals. It’s been hard to handle school and even harder to balance work too bc of how sick I’ve been but I’m doing the best I can. Recently, I had to go to the Dr again bc the issues I’ve been having are getting impossible to ignore.

Good news that they found the source of the problem.

Turns out there is a genuine medical reason for why I’ve been feeling awful for almost 2 years, and it wasn’t just “in my head” like I’d been told repeatedly. I’ve had to take multiple days off of work here and there due to my illness. I hate inconveniencing my coworkers but there’s not much I can do about it for now. I also have an operation coming up soon, so I’ll be gone for that too. Today was another bad day for me, and I wasn’t able to go in.

Now that’s just rude.

Upon coming home to see me when she thought I was supposed to be working, the first thing my sister (19f) said was that I “shouldn’t be surprised when they fire [me] for being too lazy to come in.” My sister is going to school to be a nurse, and I told her that her lack of empathy was going to be a problem in her career if she thought that I’m not at work bc I’m “being lazy” as opposed to genuinely struggling with a medical issue. She got upset at me for calling her unempathetic and insinuating that she is going to be a bad nurse. She told our mom about it too so now our mom is also mad at me. I don’t know if maybe I was being a little mean or not. I wanted to know what other people thought about it. AITA?

Maybe it was a little harsh but definitely well-deserved.

Let’s see what people in the comments have to say.

Yup, it doesn’t cost anything to be compassionate.

Always start with kindness.

She really wasn’t very caring.

Yes, at the very least.

It happens every time.

How about a little bedside manner for your sister?

Of course, the sibling thing could be the reason for the comment in the first place.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.