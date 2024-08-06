Her Sister-in-Law Insulted Her Twin Babies And Kept Lying About Her Own Kid’s Achievements, So This Mom Got Back By Humiliating Her And Her Kids

I get it, kids need to be celebrated.

But if a mom starts lying to just brag about her children and get attention from other people, that’s not right… is it?

When the woman in this story couldn’t stand that her SIL was obviously exaggerating about her children’s developments and achievements, she did something that put her in her place.

Read the full story and be entertained.

SIL insulted my kids so I exposed her lies SIL is the kind of mom that always has to one up other kids. She constantly talks about how her kids are smarter, taller, faster, etc. than her friends’ kids. She literally bragged about them peeing more than her friends’ kids when they were babies. LOL.

Everything was a competition.

It was worse when my husband and I had our twins. Suddenly, everything was a competition (that her kids always won). One of my girls rolled over at 4 months, and her son had rolled over when he was just a week old. The twins both took their first steps around 13 months, and her daughter was RUNNING at 4 months (she didn’t actually start walking until around 16 months).

She even said there’s something wrong with her twin daughters.

She even changed the weight of her kids’ birth weights, which makes them both heavier than the current heaviest newborn in America. It’s so weird that she feels the need to tell such obvious lies, especially to people who know she’s lying because they were there when her kids were small. I got annoyed when she went from lying about her own kids to telling me there is something wrong with mine.

SIL was obsessed with it.

The girls are a few months shy of 2, and they’re both healthy, on track, and hitting their milestones. SIL has become OBSESSED with the idea that there is something wrong with them because they’re not speaking in long sentences. Of course they’re not because they’re not even two!

And the lies continued…

They’re both developmentally on track, but she insists that her children were speaking in 5-6 word phrases by 18 months. (Spoiler – they were not). Honestly, her son is almost 7 and I can still barely understand a word the kid says. My husband and I ignored her. But she took it too far when I got a call from her friend who works in Early Intervention, who was under the impression I was very concerned about my children.

But the lies were debunked…

We talked, and her friend confirmed that yes, they are on track, and no, there’s nothing to worry about. I finally lost my patience. Hey, her kids are breaking almost every record there is and that should be celebrated!

As revenge, OP gave her SIL a book of world records.

We had dinner with my husband’s family on Saturday (kids were in another room), and I decided it was the perfect time to give her my gift. It was a booklet I had printed and laminated called the “White Claw Book of World Records.” I printed all the supposed milestones of her kids, complete with photos and info of the actual world record holders now that they had been pushed to second place. She flipped through the first couple of pages, went beet red, and called me a jerk.

Her husband confronted her about her continuous lying.

Her husband took it from her, and got through the first page before laughing hysterically, and asking her why the hell she was still lying? Apparently, it was not the first time they’d talked about her lying about their kids. She stormed out, but texted me later that night and asked why I’d humiliated her when all she’d ever tried to do was help me get my kids the help they needed. But if that was how I wanted to treat her, then she’d stop. So I guess it’s a win for me!

Let’s see how other people reacted to the story.

They got me at Late Intervention. LOL.

That was funny, right?

She needs emotional help, says this user.

People are so hilarious!

Finally, here’a another good response to the SIL.

You all don’t understand… my kids are actually the best! 😉

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.