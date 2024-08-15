Siblings Share A Bedroom And Her Sister Expects Her To Help With Her New Baby, But She Says No Because Her Boyfriend Should Be Helping Instead

I’m all for helping people out (especially family members), but I can also admit when things have gone too far and people are trying to take advantage of others.

AITA for refusing to help with my (21f) sister’s (23f) baby in the middle of the night? “I (21f) am a college student and live with my family still. Last year my family moved into a slightly smaller house, and because my sister and I were gone all the time anyway (me with college, and her with work and staying at her boyfriend’s house), we agreed that we’d share the biggest bedroom. And it wasn’t going to be a long term thing, especially since we’re both getting to the age where it’s time to fly the coop. I would’ve by now but am in nursing school and can’t juggle a full time job to support myself simultaneously.

It wasn’t a big deal, especially since we’d really only have to OCCASIONALLY be in there together during the summer time. However, in the fall my sister ended up getting pregnant with her boyfriend. She said her and the BF were going to figure it out. It’s a little complicated since he (25m) still lives with his mom and her and him live an hour apart. His mom wanted her to move in because they have the space for her and baby, but his mom smokes in the house so it wasn’t a viable option. So they spent MONTHS trying to figure it out but neither of them were willing to compromise and move and get an apartment in one city or the other. Until literally a WEEK before she was scheduled to be induced.

My sister agreed that she’d be willing to move to his city and get an apartment there together. However that week came quickly and baby was born. A month later and she still lives here and he still lives an hour away, and only comes to see them 3 days a week. During that time I am expected to get out of my own bedroom and crash on the couch, which is RIDICULOUS to me but.

And when he’s not here, my sister gets so unbelievably angry at me for not getting up at 1 am to feed and change her child. She claims that it’s selfish of me to not, since she hardly gets sleep as it is and it helps her out a lot. I’ve done it a handful of times but it EXHAUSTS me and I remembered that I am young and childless. I’ll help during the day but I am not losing sleep when I wasn’t the one to decide to have a child while ill prepared. She’s angry at me for it, which I can kind of understand because we are her support system. But I shouldn’t have to change more of my life (getting kicked out of MY bedroom, losing sleep) than the baby’s father does. And it seems like my generosity is being taken advantage of because neither of them seem to be in a rush to get out. AITA?”

