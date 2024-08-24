Her Stepmother Wants Her To Wear A Symbolic Bracelet On Her Wedding Day To Honor Their Family, But She Refuses Because She Doesn’t Believe In The Symbolism

Dealing with stepparents at weddings can make plans even more complicated.

And when you’re the bride, shouldn’t you get to do and wear what you want?

In today’s story, her stepmother wanted her to wear a specific family heirloom, and her refusal is causing quite a bit of drama.

Let’s see why she feels like she’s right to say no.

AITA for choosing to not wear a bracelet my stepmother and stepsisters wore to their weddings? I (24f) am getting married this winter. My stepmother wanted me to wear a bracelet that was handed down from her grandmother, that she and my stepsisters all wore at their weddings and that my half sisters will likely wear at theirs, at my wedding and have it be my something borrowed. I told her it was a really sweet offer but I already had my something old, new, borrowed and blue taken care of.

Her stepmother seemed offended by her decision not to wear the bracelet.

She was upset that I didn’t have her help with any of that. She asked me what would represent her half of my family on my wedding day. I told her they didn’t really need representing and that my step and half siblings will be there, as well as her.

The stepmother doesn’t feel included.

She told me I’m not including her whole family like I’m including my paternal and maternal sides and that she already knows I’m wearing some stuff of my mom’s and some stuff from maternal family members. She said she wanted to see me honor both moms during the wedding. I still chose not to wear it.

Her stepmother wants her to be as close to her as a real mother.

She’s upset because she married my dad when I was 9, after my mom died, and wanted me to embrace her and her family (her kids and extended family) as equally family to me as my mom and dad and maternal and paternal families. She knows I don’t. But I know she wants me to take the symbol anyway.

Her dad wants her to wear the bracelet too.

She argued a bit. Then she told my dad, and he told me it would be extra sweet and meaningful to make my stepmother happy and show love and acceptance for my third parent and third side of my family. AITA?

I understand not wanting to wear the bracelet.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks it should be up to the bride whether or not she wants to wear the bracelet.

Another reader suggests a possible compromise…

This reader is on her side…

Another person thinks that the bracelet represents way too much to the stepmother.

Another reader thinks the stepmother should let it go.

It’s just a bracelet, but the stepmother is making it into something so much more meaningful.

Hopefully she can accept the bride’s wishes.

