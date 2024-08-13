Her Teenage Daughter Got Into Legal Trouble and Is Partying Too Much, So She Told Her She Needs To Clean Up Her Act Or Else

It’s part of a mom’s job to give her kids a wake-up call from time to time…especially if those kids are screwing up and going down bad paths.

And the mom who wrote this story on Reddit decided she had to tell her daughter she better reverse direction before her life goes down the tubes.

Is she wrong?

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for telling my daughter that she’s ruining her life? “I (49F) recently got into an argument with my 19 F daughter about the way she’s living her life. Now, she lives on her own, pays her own bills, apparently has a job and a social life. She could definitely be doing much worse, but unfortunately her living situation does not end there.

Since she moved out, we have talked about how she spends her days and lives her life. Apparently, most nights when she’s not out with friends she’s getting wine intoxicated by herself alone in her apartment. She apparently thought it was funny; I did not agree. And the nights when she is out she’s also getting intoxicated, only much more so and with her friends. She didn’t get into the university she wanted so she’s taking a gap year. She didn’t study nearly as much as she should have, and from what I’ve understood she doesn’t have intention to put in any more work the next time around.

It doesn’t even end at unhealthy habits. Last winter she was detained by the police while on a night out because she and her friends had been fighting with the staff at a nightclub. Before that, in the autumn of 2023, she had been found guilty of petty fraud. (Gave false info to the social security agency to get more money) I confronted her about the way she lives her life a few days ago while I was delivering cake I’d baked for her for her birthday. I told her that she needs to get her life together, stop drinking excessively often, getting into pointless petty legal troubles, try to get a hold of her life so she could actually make something of herself, make a better life for herself than what my husband and I have. To stop ruining the potential she has, stop sabotaging her own life before she ruins it and it’s too late.

She got surprisingly angry at me, telling me I have no business telling her anything since she’s an adult who lives on her own, pays her own bills and lives her own life according to her terms. She told me that if I wanted her to live her life in better ways, my husband & I should have given her a better life. She’s mostly referring to financial status as my husband & I are lower middle class. Not poor, just lower middle. I tried explaining that we are just worried about her, and want her to utilize her potential that she so clearly has. She didn’t care and simply told me to leave her apartment and we haven’t spoken since.”

