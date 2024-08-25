Her Unreasonable Neighbor Wanted Her To Sell Her Collection Of Pokémon Cards To Her Grandson But She Refused. Now Her Mom Says She Should Just Take The Money And Run.

Everyone knows that one person who has the most absurd collections but they love it with all their heart!

It takes a lot of effort and investment to create a lovely collection over time.

This girl has her Pokémon collection that she doesn’t want to share!

Check out what happened!

AITA for refusing to sell my Pokémon card collection to my neighbors grandson? I (f23) love Pokémon and I know I’m a adult but I’ve always loved Pokémon. I played all the games and I collect the cards.

She shared her childhood obsession with the kid…

I have a neighbor who is really nice and we’ve always gotten along with her. I recently met her grandson, who is 6 and we let them over in the front yard to play with our husky that we have. I asked him if he knows what Pokémon is and he said no so I showed him the show and showed him my card collection, he says it was amazing and now he loves it. This was a couple weeks ago.

The neighbor got a little too unreasonable.

Yesterday my neighbor came up to me and offered to buy my Pokémon card collection for $100 because her grandson wants it. I was a little taken back at first but then I said no because even though I have no rare cards or anything special, I still paid for all of them and I’ve collected them for a long time.

This girl never wanted to give it up.

She asked me a couple times, and I still said no. She says I don’t need them because I am an adult and he is a kid. I still said no and walked away.

Now she feels guilty…

I feel a little bad but they’re my cards. My mom said it’s $100 I should just get over and get some money. AITA?

Some people would never understand the value of collections!

Let’s find out if the Reddit community agrees with her decision.

This person understands the value of collectibles.

This person knows there’s no age for likes and dislikes!

This person thinks the mother is being too bold with her decisions.

This person shares their own story.

This person wants the girl to hide her cards!

Everyone knows collections are priceless!

This girl can’t give in and sell her Pokémon cards now!

