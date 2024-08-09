His Cousin Made Fun Of His Old Phone, But She Was Super Jealous When She Saw What He Bought After Saving His Money

Cell phones can be super expensive. Not everyone can afford to get the latest model.

In today’s story, one cousin decides to save his money to buy his dream cell phone, but it had a side effect of making his cousin upset.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

I one upped my snobby cousin’s phone model I (m16) have a cousin (f16) who had always looked down on me and my family. We don’t have much money and can’t afford things like holidays or anything expensive. She has always gotten everything she could ever want from her parents. We grew up together and she has made fun of me for this for my whole life, even though it shouldn’t matter in the slightest.

OP saved up for a new phone.

When i was 14, my phone had pretty much stopped working. The screen would freeze and ghost tap often as well as needing to restart to charge. I saved for a new phone for a year. At the end of the year I researched a phone to buy. I like to take pictures so a good camera was important to me.

He decided which phone he wanted to buy.

I decided I wanted an iphone 13 pro max, same model as my cousin. I had never had an iphone before. This was around the time the iphone 14 released. I had a look but couldn’t afford anything more than the standard model so decided not to as they’re basically the same phone.

He told his cousin that he was going to buy a new phone.

I very proudly told her I had saved enough to get a new phone. She asked me what model I was thinking of. I told her I was planning to buy the 13 promax. She did that thing where she scoffed at the same time as holding a laugh while looking me up and down.

I hadn’t felt bothered about her doing this for years but for some reason this bothered me off so much.

He ended up buying a different phone than the one he told his cousin he was going to get.

When ordering my phone I decided to buy the 14. Not because its better but because I knew it would irritate her and it was only a £10 difference. It arrived a week later, and when she saw it she looked angry. She spent a while trying to convince me her phone is somehow better, there’s no difference. She didn’t speak to me for a while…over a phone.

His cousin tried to get her dad to buy her a new phone.

Cousin smashed hers so her dad would buy her the 15. She did not get the 15. I’ve still got my phone over a year later and she’s going strong. Best purchase ever. Its more petty than revenge but eh.

Good for OP for getting the phone he wanted and getting the latest model at the time.

It’s ridiculous that the cousin was so jealous when her cousin bought a new phone, but he knew she would be.

It seemed to play out exactly the way he intended.

