His Coworker Keeps Barging Through His Office Without Knocking, So He Locks His Door Every Time He Leaves To Teach Him A Lesson

Most people know and follow at least basic etiquette, but anyone who has worked in an office will tell you that there are always exceptions.

What better way to get back at a rude coworker than by using his own door against him?

Check out how this guy got what was coming to him.

Office neighbor doesn’t respect closed door. Suffers consequences. I work with a guy who shows no respect for a closed door. Doesn’t matter if I’m in a meeting with a client or colleague, having a personal conversation on the phone, or just trying to focus on getting something done.

Then he uses his nemesis’s favorite weapon against him.

Every time he wants to talk he will just fling the door open and start yapping, so I decided to stop him from going into his own office. All the doors in my building lock from the inside with a simple push button, but only the cleaner and the office manager have a key. So one day I figured it would be fun to quietly lock his door when he was out so that next time he arrived he’d be inconvenienced for 5 minutes or so until he got hold of a key.

There was a strategy involved to keep him undercover for this mission.

Sometimes before he arrived in the morning, sometimes during the day when he stepped out for a break. It was enough to be annoying but not so much as to arouse suspicion. He is still a pain in everyone’s butt, but at least I know he doesn’t get to rudely barge into every office he wants to enter.

Here’s what folks are saying.

HR would intervene and then he’d be back at it like the fly that he is.

I think he’d probably just start knocking and asking to be let in.

Probably because he’d have to get up every time someone knocked on his door.

This one sounds painful, though.

Haha when I was a kid I had a heavy duty Super Soaker that would have been perfect.

This guy must have been the most annoying kid.

We’ve all been there, honestly.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!