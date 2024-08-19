His Neighbor Kept Blocking Him Into His Driveway, So After Asking Her To Stop Several Times He Finally Had Her Car Towed Away

Living in a neighborhood where there is not enough room for everyone to park their car can be frustrating.

What happens when one neighbor keeps parking in a way that blocks you in?

That’s what is happening to the people in this story.

Let’s take a look to see how they handled it.

AITA for having my neighbor’s car towed after she boxed in my fiancée’s car in our driveway? My fiancée (30f) and I (29m) barely moved into this house a few months ago. The first week we noticed a car parked right on our driveway which obviously didn’t belong.

That is very nice of them.

When we went outside the lady who lived next door asked if this was okay. Her house is right at the corner of the street and there’s no driveway. She said the last owner was fine with letting her park there so she hoped we wouldn’t mind. Our driveway is big enough for two cars so we said for now it was okay.

The situation has changed, no big deal.

After our son was born and I had to go back to work we decided to buy a second car so it’s easier for her to get around. All 3 cars don’t fit so we had to tell our neighbor she can’t park there anymore. Ever since it’s become a whole issue.

Oh, I would be mad!

Once she was parked behind me when I was leaving early in the morning so I had to go banging on her door at 6 am. She had the audacity to be mad for waking her up. I reminded her she can’t park there again so we thought she got the message. 2nd time was when we were on our way home from the park. She was already parked there so we would’ve had to park behind her. I went to go knock and she said she was just putting her groceries away since we weren’t home and the driveway is closer. This last time when it happened my car wasn’t working so my brother came to pick me up early.

Now this is really crossing a line.

My fiancée had to take our son to his 4 month appointment but the lady’s car was parked right behind her so there was no way for her to pull out the driveway. She told me the neighbor wasn’t answering the door. It got late so she had to reschedule his appointment, I came home after and called the cops to come deal with this because I was just so tired. Since they couldn’t reach her they did end up towing her car.

I’m sure she was mad, but what choice did they have?

Once she found out she was at my door angry. So, she was a few blocks down at a friends house which is why she didn’t answer but now she says she’s stressed because she doesn’t have the money to get her car back and it’s our fault. Since both our cars were there she assumed we were home and if anything we would have used my car to pull out of the driveway. My neighbor kept complaining how we are going to that extreme making her lose her car when she absolutely needs it. We have just ignored her since then but now every time we’re stepping out she glares right at us. I’ve had my car towed before too so we know it’s a nightmare of a fee to get it out of impound. That’s why I ask if I’m the AH. It’s been almost a week since this happened with still no sign of her car parked on the street so obviously she hasn’t got it back yet. AITA?

Wow, that is a really difficult situation to be in.

Let’s look at some of the comments to see if there is any advice.

This person thinks she would have kept doing it until something like this happened.

Yeah, they had told her multiple times.

This person is also dealing with parking drama.

No way this is their fault.

Yup, how many chances should they give her?

This wouldn’t have happened if the lady just listened!

I feel like she has to know that.

