His Neighbor Mows Part Of His Lawn For Selfish Reasons, So He Figures A Selfish Fence Is The Best Possible Response

You might think that a neighbor voluntarily mowing your yard – even part of it – would be reason to celebrate.

When their reasons for doing so are dubious, though, things can get sticky pretty quick.

This guy is figuring it might be time for a fence, but some people in his life feel like that would be a little petty.

Check out the details and see if you agree!

AITA for wanting to put up a garden fence to prevent my neighbor from mowing my lawn? I haven’t done it yet but I want to put up a garden fence on my side of the property line in order to prevent my neighbor from mowing my property. The reasons why are:

He has a few good reasons.

1.) My neighbor uses a large riding lawn mower to take care of their yard and often mows a portion of my yard in order to avoid items in their backyard (trailer parked right by – but not on the property line, trampoline placed 6 inches from line). 2.) About a week ago they mowed and damaged one of my sprinkler heads. It didn’t cause my yard to flood and I was able to fix it without having to replace it, but it was still annoying. I saw my neighbor do it, notice that they did it and move on. 3.) They recently (within the last 12 months) moved in, and we have waved and said hello to them but they have ignored us. They are friendly with other people in the neighborhood by seem to ignore us and the other neighbors who share a property line with them. 4.) They tore out the property boundary stick between our house and theirs. There is a hole where is was and I want to place something (anything) in that spot before the hole fills in.

But that’s not all…

I want to separate out my assumptions because they are based on my observations which may be different than what the neighbor is actually doing (two sides to each story and whatnot). First, I have a feeling they are trying to slowly encroach on to our property. They have the smallest lot and have it full of stuff (shed, trailer, trampoline, boat, etc.) and we have the largest lot and keep it pretty empty. Secondly, they don’t seem to respect our property since they damaged our sprinkler. Lastly, they haven’t been very friendly to us and I want to create a barrier between us and them.

So about that fence…

I am not a large fence person, in fact based on city rules I can’t fence a large portion of my yard. I have planted trees between us but can’t have them on the property line. I am allowed to place a small decorative garden fence. For reference they are those two to three feet tall metal fences that can be hammered into the ground, they are 100% decorative. I want to place it on our property to prevent them from mowing our yard. I would plant shrubs and flowers next to it so it doesn’t look stupid. I have told family and friends this idea and they seem to be split on if I am being a petty a******. So am I?

Do you agree with his family?

Let’s find out whether or not Reddit does!

Tell us how you really feel.

Fences aren’t usually bad things.

He’s not just being nice.

You hate to have regrets!

Fences for everyone!

I mean, it’s his lawn.

He can fence it if he likes.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.