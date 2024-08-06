His Neighbor Refused To Help Pay To Replace The Fence Separating Their Yards, So He Replaced The Fence In A Way The Neighbor Won’t Like

When a fence separates the property between two neighbors, it makes sense that the neighbors would share the cost to fix or replace the fence.

In today’s story, one neighbor refuses to pay for the fence, so the neighbor who pays to replace the fence finds a way to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

It’s my fence I have a neighbor who I share a fence with. We lost a section of the shared fence years ago and agreed to share costs and work together to repair the fence. After the work was completed, I headed over to his house to collect the $60 that was his share of the fence, and he told me that it’s “my fence” and he wouldn’t pay anything for the fence, regardless of the agreement.

Fast forward the 10 years we have lived here, I’ve replaced all 50ft of fence since on my own dime without even talking to him, as I know it won’t get me anywhere.

OP’s new puppy is causing a problem with the neighbors.

I recently got a German Shepard puppy. She is energetic and when his dog is in his yard, she goes crazy and crashes into the fence, which has pushed out a few of the cedar planks in the fence. His response was to harass my girlfriend and tell her that she needs to build a new fence.

OP’s girlfriend explained that it was the neighbor’s problem.

She told him to reinforce it from his side, as we have no access to his yard anyways and all the nails face toward my house, so to attach anything would need to be done from his side of the fence. His solution was to hang a tarp on the fence which my German Shepard today decided to rip up and destroy. He came out and yelled at me to fix “my fence” and that my dog is crazy.

The neighbors aren’t going to like the new fence…

The petty revenge: I have my family and friends coming over to build a new fence this weekend. I will be removing the old fence and put in a 6ft chain link fence in it’s place. Oh, no other neighbors look into my yard, so yes, I will be doing my gardening nude this summer. I hope he enjoys!

I wouldn’t be surprised if the neighbor ends up growing a hedge or putting up another fence on his side of the fence.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader joked about OP’s revenge.

Another reader pointed out a positive side effect to OP’s plan.

This reader thinks OP’s new fence is a really bad idea.

This reader thinks OP is in the wrong.

The new fence doesn’t sound like a great idea, but it might finally motivate the neighbor to pay for a different one.

