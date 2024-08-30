His Neighbor Was Horrible While He Was Renovating A Condo, So He Decided To Buy The Neighbor’s Condo Too

Home renovation often isn’t fun for the neighbors.

But in today’s story, one neighbor makes the process much harder than necessary.

It didn’t get better when the renovations were done, but that’s not the end of the story.

Let’s see how everything plays out…

Not me but my boss buys a guy out of his home So I remodel and do property maintenance for a guy who owns a ton of property. Overall he’s actually a good guy and isn’t your typical slumlord.

They messed up when remodeling the guy’s girlfriend’s condo.

He bought a 2nd floor condo for his girlfriend which we remodeled prior to her moving in. We made a BIG mistake with the plumbing and ruined the guys bathroom ceiling downstairs. I get it. He was rightfully upset, but we did everything we could to make the situation whole with no burden on him.

The downstairs neighbor made the renovation process a nightmare.

The guy downstairs did everything in his power to make sure our work was hell. He would call the cops weekly for noise complaints, try to get the building inspectors involved to shut it down, he’d call the HOA, block our cars in with his cars, just so much unnecessary stuff and I’ve heard through the grapevine that he’s just a miserable guy in general.

The neighbor’s loud music became a problem.

Towards the end of the renovation I noticed he would play music sooooooo loud for hours on end, and his car would be gone. No biggie, we didn’t care while working, but when the girlfriend moved in it never stopped. So now my boss’s gf is living here and the neighbor is still being horrible with his music all hours of the the day and night.

His boss bought the downstairs neighbor’s condo.

Probably a month after this my boss contacts the guy downstairs landlord and makes a VERY generous offer on their condo. Well they happily accepted and once the miserable guy downstairs was informed that my boss would be his new landlord within the next 60 days , he promptly packed his stuff and found another place to live lol.

That was one way to get the music to stop!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

This reader liked the boss’s approach.

Another reader was curious what happened with the neighbor’s ceiling.

This reader loves the boss.

Another reader questions if the girlfriend is really a girlfriend.

This is the best kind of revenge!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.