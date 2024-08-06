His Neighbor Wouldn’t Move His Abandoned Car, So He Rented A Tow Truck And Lied To The Neighbor About What Happened

In today’s story, the next door neighbor refuses to move his car. Eventually, one dad had enough and decided to get revenge in a way that the neighbor could never actually prove happened.

Let’s see how the story played out…

Pretending to not speak English after we ask you to move your car off our property? Fine, we’ll do it ourselves. Before my parents divorced, we lived in a 3 house “neighborhood”. Our neighbors to the left of us were friendly, and we got along with them well. Our neighbors on the right however were different—it was rented out to multiple families, one of them being an Asian family with 7 cars (this is relevant). Always conflict with them, from 24/7 house parties to trying to break into our cars. The family always caused trouble for whatever reason. Dysfunctional and probably in debt with how many cars they had between 4 people.

The neighbors parked their car in the dad’s spot.

There was a particular tree on our property that my dad always parked his car under. It was obvious and known that was my dad’s spot. One evening, my dad comes home to find the Asian neighbors had parked their car in his spot. A dead car that they didn’t use anymore bc they probably couldn’t afford to fix it, so they decided our property was the best place to leave it to rot.

OP’s dad confronted the neighbors.

My dad knocked on their door and asked them to move it so he could park, but the gentleman at the door said in a thick accent, “Sorry, no speak English, no speak English.” Which was obviously a lie. My dad was not amused. He told them, “Alright. Just move your car, or I’ll call someone to get it towed.” Two weeks go by and the car is still there. Three weeks, they still haven’t moved the car.

OP’s dad couldn’t stand waiting for them to move their car any longer.

My dad gets fed up. The may have seven cars, but that didn’t mean they could park on our property. My dad decided to take matters into his own hands. He rented a tow truck and waited for the family to be out of the house. Hooked up the car and drove it out to a random parking lot in the shopping center nearby and left it there.

The neighbor wanted to know what happened to the car.

Next day, the neighbor came by. “Hey man, do you know what happened to my car?” Perfect english, not a trace of an accent all of a sudden. Surprise, surprise. My dad played dumb about it. “I thought you couldn’t speak English? Sorry, man, I don’t know what happened to your car. If you moved it though, thank you, man. I appreciate it.”

They left OP’s family alone after that.

Our neighbor couldn’t do much bc he didn’t have any proof my dad did it. Didn’t talk to us or park in our spot ever again.

It sounds like the neighbors never knew what happened to their car. The shopping center probably had to have it towed eventually as well.

