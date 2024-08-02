Neighbors Complained About His Smoking Even After He Did What They Asked. So When The Complex Advised Him Of Designated Areas, He Chose One Closest To Their Apartment.

Smoking really is an inconvenience.

Health wise for sure, and secondhand smoke for others, but also when it comes to finding a spot to smoke in the first place!

This guy struggled with his smoking spots because of new neighbors.

Let’s check out what happened.

Complain to the apartments after I do what you wanted? A few years ago, I was living in an apartment complex on the third story with no balcony. At this point, I’d been living there for almost four years. The third story was the only floor that connected to the other half of the building for fire code access to two staircases. There are some steps about halfway to the other side that I’d smoke cigarettes sitting on.

He was always careful with his cigarettes.

I’d always take the butts with me and swept every couple of days. I was a good neighbor: no noise, cat-sit for the guy across from me, taught the old Russian guy how to use his appliances, helped people move furniture in and out.

Uh Oh..

A new couple moves in. After smoking a cigarette on those stairs in-between, new neighbor guy comes to me and says, “Hey, sorry to bother you. Do you mind not smoking here; we can smell it in our apartment.” I say, “I’m so sorry – yeah, no problem. It won’t happen again.”

He was being considerate.

We both go inside and that night I walk down to the first floor each time I wanted to smoke. The next morning, I get a call from the apartment complex saying they received a complaint that I was smoking on the stairs in the connecting walkway.

He explained himself.

I admit that I did do that and have since started going all the way down to the parking lot. He says, “Oh, you don’t have to do that. Any stair landing area is allowed smoking. Pretty much anywhere except where you were.” “Okay, thanks!”

The couple’s complain backfired!

I started smoking on the stair landing that forced them to walk past me and was closer to their apartment. Speaking to me as a person: I walk the three flights. Complain to the complex after I fixed the problem?

He got things his way.

Not going out of my way anymore.

If “back at ya!” had a story, we bet it would be this one!

But it is likely the smoking bothered the couple a little too much.

Let’s check out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person knows the problem is with smokers.

This person shares their experience with a smoker neighbor.

This smoker has their side of the story to share.

This person knows what it’s like to have a neighbor who smokes.

Holy Smokes! No one is fond of neighbor’s who smoke.

So I guess we know this guy isn’t as clever as he thinks he is.

