His Roommate Refused To Put His Food Away, So He Faked A Mice Infestation To Force Him To Finally Tidy Up His Mess

This is a good one, folks!

It comes to us from the pages of Reddit and all I gotta say is that the guy you’re going to hear from handled this situation perfectly.

Read on to get the whole story!

Won’t put away your groceries? Enjoy a fake mice infestation “I (30M) live in a shared house with 3 rooms, and out of everyone I am the one living there the longest. One of my flatmates (32F) spends 24/7 at her boyfriend’s and only comes to the house once in a while to get clothes and do laundry. The other one (50M) is the new guy at the house, and he’s been bothering me by breaking a few house rules.

There are rules, people!

Out of respect for everyone, there are some rules like always clean up after yourself, don’t leave personal stuff around the house in the common areas, don’t make noise after 10pm, pretty standard stuff. The new guy decided he’s special and use up all the kitchen counter space by leaving his groceries out, or by leaving cooked food in plates and containers without lids on the counter or leaving pots full of food on the stove, and when someone else wants to cook or use the space, you need to move his stuff or ask him to do it, which he does with a sour face. One day at work one of my coworkers was disgusted by what she thought it was mice droppings, but in reality was black rice that someone spilled after eating poke.

A ha!

In that moment a light bulb appeared over my head, and first thing I did was to go to the grocery store and buy a pack of black rice. I went home, spread a few near his groceries and pots without lids and left his mind do the rest. He’s now telling everyone there’s a mice infestation at the house and never left food on the counter again, he also set a few mousetraps in his part of the cupboard. Me and the other roommate are very pleased with the outcome, and it’s very funny to see him look at the empty traps everyday.”

Bad roommates are the worst, am I right?

