His Wife Is Bad With Money And Has Racked Up A Lot Of Debt, So He’s Teaching Her A Lesson By Not Letting Her Go On A Family Trip to Europe

AITA for not buying my wife a plane ticket so she is missing the family vacation? “My wife is horrible with money, at the beginning of our marriage we pulled out money together and she would use all of it.

Her job pays crap compared to mine. So when we combined the money she went crazy. I had many conversations with her over it and even tried to get her to take a money financial class. Over time it got worse and worse. About a year ago I learned she was in bad credit card debt. I gave her her the choice of divorce or we separate our money and she needs to fix her debt ASAP.

To her credit she took it seriously and she is fixing her credit card debt. We have separate money and I pay for the bills while her only worry is to buy groceries. My family has a big vacation coming up and everyone is invited. The trip is to Europe and plane tickets are going to cost $1,000+. My parents are going to pay for the resort so the only thing needs to be paid is the plane ticket and fun money for the trip. I plan on going. She informed me that she will not be able to afford the ticket. I point out the trip is in about four months so she should be able to save up.

She informed me that she needs to use it for her credit card debt in order to get I paid off. I told her ok and I’ll inform the my family side that she can’t make it. This started an argument that I am not willing to pay for her ticket and me going on vacation without her. I told her this is her own fault and if she was responsible with money we would be here AITA?”

