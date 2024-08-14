His Wife Spent Their Life Savings Helping Out Her Sister And Family, And Now He’s Worried About Their Financial Future Because She Wants To Be A Stay At Home Mom

This situation is WILD.

WIBTA for blowing up at my wife spending our life savings? “Last month, my wife and I flew in her sister and her family of 2 to help us raise our 2-month-old daughter. We’re a working couple but she’s still on her maternity leave. The tension began when sister+family needed to do a visa run. Basically what that is, is they need to leave where we are and fly to another country so that they could get a visa to stay here.

Since we were asking them for a favor to help us out with our daughter, at first I didn’t mind that my wife was the one booking their plane tickets and hotel accommodation for the visa run. But then instead of a smooth in and out process, the thing became one problem after another. First: We drop them off at the airport and they realize they need a visa to enter the country they’re going to. We all thought it was visa-free. So my wife spends our money to get their visa expedited. That also meant we had to rebook their flights with guess what? Our money.

Second: This morning on the return leg. My wife received a notification from the airline that the flight is delayed. So she passes on the message to her sister. Her sister then decides to arrive at the airport at a later time coz the delay was 3+ hours. However what my wife and her sister failed to notice is a clause in the notification which states that the check-in time remains the same. So when sis+family go to the airport, the check-in gate was closed and they couldn’t board. So again, my wife spends OUR money to book new flights for them PLUS new hotel accomo for a couple of days.

All told, 80% of our savings our gone just because of this whole exercise. She did apologize to me over spending our money but I just can’t shake the feeling of: “We worked our rears off for that savings and God knows we need it” The real kicker is that she’s considering leaving her job to take care of our daughter which would leave me as the sole source of income in the household. We’re already at a situation where I only keep less than 5% of my paycheck and give everything to bills and towards our savings. But after this whole visa run, I’m hours away from telling off my wife to stop babying her older sister over this. I mean, the sister and her husband prepared savings for their journey to help us out. Why don’t they spend it? Is it because we’re the ones asking for a favor? Anyways. That’s my predicament now. I haven’t spoken to my wife yet since I woke up and headed to work. I’m still ambivalent how I feel about this because I feel my decision in the next couple of hours could mean I’m a husband that doesn’t understand or I’m a wuss for letting my wife spend all our money just like that.”

