HOA Tells Homeowner That His Satellite Dish Is Ugly And Must Go, So He Buys A Hearse And Makes Them Rethink Their Opinions On Ugly

When you buy a home, you can have whatever you want in your backyard, right? Well, not according to some HOAs.

So, what would you do if your HOA said that your satellite dish is too ugly and must go?

Do you take it down and find a different way to get cable? Or do you get crafty and find a way to keep your satellite dish?

In today’s story, a homeowner opted for the latter.

Let’s see what he did.

Another HOA story I was told this story today by my dad that a family member told him, so third-hand story. A neighbor within the HOA had a giant, ugly satellite dish in his backyard. The HOA rules stated that you couldn’t have one of these on your property since it was ugly and took away from the value of the house. So what does he do? He buys the ugliest hearse he can find, attaches the satellite to it, and parks it on the street.

This just goes to show that revenge doesn’t always work.

HOA board calls the cops on his car every 24 hours (law is your vehicle has to move every 24 hours or you get a ticket/towed). So to spite them every day he moves his hearse, with the satellite, to avoid a ticket or getting towed. And they couldn’t do anything about it.

Well, that’s one way to stick it to the HOA.

