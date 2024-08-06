Homeowner Won A Property Bid And The Other Bidder Was Bitter About It, So Now They’re In The Middle Of The Pettiest War Possible

Some people can’t accept defeat.

I bought the property he wanted, he was a jerk about it Here in Sweden, there is a huge difference in house prices between popular areas and major cities, compared to the countryside. This meant that I was able to buy a small fixer-upper house at the age of 23 (4 years ago) on a very average income. There was only me and one other bidder involved, and I eventually won the bidding at a reasonable price. The house is located a bit outside town with only one other house next to it, as well as an empty lot.

The other bidder introduced himself to OP.

Shortly after moving in, an older guy came knocking at my door. He told me he was the other bidder and the owner of the empty property. And he only wanted my house in order to tear it down and make more space for his friend’s RVs. He finished by essentially saying “enjoy your pile of junk.”

This person makes sure that OP knows he’s upset.

Since then, he has spent most of the summers in a lawn chair next to his RV on the empty property, with a clear view up my driveway, and shooting me dirty looks every time I walked or drove by. Now as I said, the house is a project and I’ve made many improvements over the years as time and money has allowed. There is always something that needs doing on the house, and I’m also the designated mechanic for friends and family. There is usually a car or two getting repaired in my garage. This means lots of noisy tools.

In return, OPs make noise and lets his neighbor hear it.

I’ve made sure to always start some kind of project when I see him sit down in his chair. This has gone on for a few summers now. He gives me dirty looks, I make noise. Only on reasonable hours though. I don’t do anything he can reasonably complain about.

Finally, the neighbor moved in the opposite direction.

Today, I continued on my bedroom remodelling, and it seems my circular saw finally broke him. He turned his RV around, and put the chair in the opposite direction. Where there is an actual view, as compared to my driveway. I see this as a total victory.

