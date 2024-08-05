Homestead Owner’s Property Is Constantly Invaded By Neighbor’s Unruly Dogs, So He Adopts Two Big Dogs To Teach Them All A Lesson

Living in remote areas can be peaceful, but it also brings unique challenges like dealing with neighbors who let their dogs invade their neighbors yards.

After several cases of harmed livestock and ignored complaints, this homeowner restores peace to his property with two special helpers.

Read on to find out what happens next!

Revenge on my Neighbour with Wandering Dogs I live in a rural and remote area that’s mostly acreages. I get along with my neighbours, except one man that lives across the road and down about 100 m. He has two dogs who keep coming onto my property and chasing my chickens. They’ve killed a few. They killed my duck. They killed my rabbit the one time she escaped from her enclosure.

At first he tried to be civil about the situation.

I’ve asked the neighbour nicely to keep his dogs at home. He just says that it’s my problem because I free-range my chickens on my own property.

Clearly this neighbor lacks boundaries.

This man even went to another neighbour and gave her s*** for feeding her own cat on her deck outside her back door because his dogs keep going over and eating the cat food and are getting fat. I’ve called the police to find out what I can do about it, but since there is no dog bylaws, there isn’t much.

But then an interesting opportunity presents itself.

A friend of mine moved her family down to the city to go to grad school and asked me if I would take her two Maremmas. I said yes. For those who don’t know, Maremmas are big. They are livestock guardian dogs. They will protect my chickens from my neighbour’s dogs.

It doesn’t take long for the neighbor to notice.

My neighbor messaged me tonight with a link with instructions on how to stop your dogs from barking. I lost it laughing. My dogs are constantly barking at his dogs at the perimeter of my property (which does not border his at all – his dogs are trying to come down my driveway and are running up and down the road all the time).

The homeowner is quick with a reply.

I texted him back that my dogs are simply barking at his dogs when they try to come on to my property and if he wants my dogs to stop barking he needs to keep his dogs at home. No response from him but within 5 minutes all the barking stopped because he called his dogs home. Now every time I hear my dogs bark, instead of getting annoyed, I smile knowing that my neighbour whose dogs have been killing my animals is annoyed. And that if he wants the barking to stop he actually has to train his own dogs.

Compared to getting your livestock killed, this neighbor got off easy if all he has to do is listen to barking dogs.

It turns out the best way to train his neighbor’s dogs was to get a couple of his own.

Clearly barks speak louder than words.

