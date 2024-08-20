Horrible Neighbor Keeps Parking On This Guy’s Yard Without Permission, So He Decides To Put Up A Fence To Keep Him Away

Owning a property has its rewards, but it’s also a lot of work.

Bad neighbors who won’t make things easy for you definitely have the capacity to push things into the “not worth it” zone.

This guy had to deal with a neighbor parking on his yard, but he had just the solution.

Check out the details below!

AITA for asking my neighbor not to park in my yard? I live on a quiet residential road and for the most part the neighbors all get along pretty well.

Things were fine until…

Recently my neighbor started parking in front of my house but because the road is narrow, they are parking half of their car in my yard. When I asked politely not to park on my grass, this neighbor freaked out on me calling me inconsiderate and asking why I even cared about my yard – “it’s just grass”, he said.

The neighbor wasn’t budging.

To me, it’s not so much that he parked on my grass. It’s more so the fact that he didn’t even ask if it was okay. I know the road is free game for parking, but I just think it’s inconsiderate of him to park in my yard.

He wants to secure his space!

I’m thinking about getting a fence and/or planting flowers and shrubbery along the edge of my yard so he cannot park in the yard anymore.

Some people can really be an inconvenience.

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this story.

This person knows it’s going to get worse when it rains!

This person can’t digest how the neighbor just keeps parking on this guy’s yard.

This person thinks flowers won’t be enough to keep the neighbor out of the property.

This person knows what the guy needs!

This person thinks the neighbor is crazy for parking on someone else’s property.

Everyone supports this guy!

Guess the neighbor is going to get his car towed soon!

