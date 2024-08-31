Horrible Neighbors Had Enough Parking Space Of Their Own But Kept Blocking This Girl’s Driveway, So She Threatened To Call The Landlord And Have Their Cars Towed

It’s INSANE how people disregard someone else’s property and privacy!

These annoying neighbors kept using this girl’s driveway without her consent.

And then things got bad…

Check out the full story!

AITA for not “lending” my driveway to my neighbors My neighbors have had builders in the last few days.

They have a driveway, a gate and past the gate a private driveway/parking space for their house. It’s the one they use so the one outside the gate is always free and could easily fit 2 vehicles or 1 large van on it.

These neighbors would do anything but use their own space.

Yet when visitors come they always park directly across from my driveway which makes it difficult for us to get in and out and delivery drivers have complained about it to us previously. It’s incredibly annoying.

They crossed their limits here!

Today one of the builders parked on my drive without asking, at their direction (I saw them point to my driveway and then the builder just parked there?!). Their outer driveway is still empty and there are 2 vans parked across from my driveway. I went out there and said “you need to move, this isn’t a public space it’s my driveway” and the driver apologized but said there was no room left on the road and neighbors said it was ok.

She made it clear she wanted her driveway clear!

I told him they never asked and their drive is free so park there, and went back inside. Neighbors knocked on 10 minutes later and said it was rude of me?

She made a point!

I told her how annoying their visitors parking across from my driveway is when theirs is free and said it was rude of them to just take over my driveway without asking. She said it was fine because I’m not using it right this second and that I was being petty.

She said what she had to say!

I told her I work from home and I need the driveway free for my own use, and told her if she came near my property or tried to park there again I’d get the landlords involved. Because frankly I’m sick of not being able to park at my own house easily, and shut the door

Geez! Why couldn’t these neighbors just use their space?!

None of this would happen if they didn’t intrude on someone else’s property.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person wants to tow the neighbor’s cars.

This person thinks its safe to let the landlord know about the ordeal.

This person things the neighbor has some audacity to blame this girl for being rude!

This person has some important points!

This person thinks the neighbor is the bad guy here!

The commenters sure think that these neighbors deserve to learn a lesson!

Parking is such an issue these days.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.