‘I came. I saw. I conquered.’ – Target Employee Said She Had To Run The Entire Store By Herself After Her Manager Left At 3 P.M.

I used to work on a food truck in my younger days with the guy who owned the truck and he knew how to do it all on that baby!

In other words, I was just along for the ride…

But one day he said he had to go run an errand and he left me there BY MYSELF for about an hour to deal with customers.

I was terrified but I somehow pulled through…and the story you’re about to hear reminded me of that fateful day…

A woman named Ket posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she was left all by her lonesome at the Target store where she works.

Ket’s text overlay on the video reads, “I’ve only been here 2 months and unexpectedly had to close the entire store nearly alone. Morning manager left at 3pm and nobody else ever came.”

Hmmmmm…

Ket told viewers, “There is literally only four people working right now and I’m gonna somehow have to close out 24 registers, guest services, and self-checkout.”

She added, “I’m like one of the only people that knows how to do it. There’s still no manager, I’m gonna have to close the store by myself.”

Ket later said that there were close to 50 registers when all the different departments in the store were included.

Ket said, “I don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m frightened. I miss my mother.”

Ket talked to one of her co-workers on her walkie-talkie and asked them to come back from their break, which she says went longer than it was supposed to.

She updated viewers and told them, “I came. I saw. I conquered. Get to come back here for a shift at 7am tomorrow … yay!”

In the caption to her video, Ket wrote, “Honestly would say I did a stellar job considering I wasn’t prepared or warned for this.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how people reacted.

One viewer is worried…

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

I’d run out the door and never look back…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.