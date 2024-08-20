‘I just paid $500 to be told by a doctor.’ – Woman Goes To The Doctor With Alarming Symptoms And Finds Out Her Water Intake Is To Blame

Drinking enough water is important to maintain good health.

But as TikToker @taylordonoghuee found out the hard way, there is a big misconception about what counts as “enough.”

In a viral video, she shares a story about a medical concern that had a very simple solution.

“I just paid $500 to be told by a doctor that I just need to drink less water,” she says.

But how did that happen?

“I am that friend who needs to use the bathroom like every hour,” she begins.

“It’s gotten out of control, so I went to see a urologist finally, had sonograms done.”

Taylor’s doctor concluded that “‘You’re 23, you’re fine.”



Then she asked, “How much water do you drink a day?'”

“She saw my big (40 ounce) water bottle and she said, ‘Oh, God no. That’s way too much.'”

She then advised her to “Slowly cut back and space it out more.'”

Taylor had been filling and drinking that large bottle three times per day.

“So, I guess that’s good news?”

Here’s the full clip.

@taylordonoghuee Let’s hope her advice works lol basically I am nuts hahahaha ♬ original sound – Taylordonoghuee

Check out what folks are saying.

This MD doesn’t get it, but she gets her explanation and I’m here for it.

I loved to see so many people checking up on each other!

Good to know!

That’s a lot! A lot of people admitted huge water intake.

I’ve never heard of a pelvic floor therapist. I am intrigued!

I have never measured my water intake.

Maybe I should.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!