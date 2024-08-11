‘Just go to the dollar store for $1.25 and can do it yourself.’ – Here’s A Hack To Make Windshields Water Repellant With Baking Soda

Who doesn’t love a good hack?!?!

I know I do!

And this is one I’m gonna try ASAP.

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how some baking soda can help them out when they’re driving in the rain.

He said, “Here’s a tip that will make your life so much simpler in saving money. This is one of my favorite baking soda hacks that I’ve ever done. You can use baking soda on your windshield to repel rain. No more need to buy Rain-X, spend money on name-brand stuff.”

He explained, “You’re gonna take your baking soda and going to pour it in a chunk like this. Now, you’re gonna take this and literally rub it on your windshield until it dissolves. Once the baking soda is dissolved, you can just get more and continue to do it.”

He then said, “It’s that simple. It gives you the same results as the name-brand stuff. If you look at the ingredients in the name-brand stuff, the No. 1 ingredient in most of them is baking soda. Why would you spend the extra money? Just go to the dollar store for $1.25 and can do it yourself.”

Might as well give it a shot!

Check out the video.

Let’s see what folks said about this on Reddit.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer wants more info from him.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Admit it, you’re gonna try this out today, aren’t you…?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!