‘Is this legal?’ – Waiter Said He Didn’t Get a Break During a 9-Hour Shift On His First Day at a Restaurant

Hmmm, this sounds weird…and it sounds like this person’s manager might be doing something illegal!

Here’s what happened: a waiter named Alex posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened on his first day working at a steakhouse.

Alex said to viewers, “Why is this like a labor camp? This is a job, OK? Not like freakin’ prison. Like, is this legal?”

He said he worked his first day at a steakhouse and that he worked a nine-hour shift from 3 p.m. until midnight and didn’t get a break OR any food.

Alex also said that workers at the restaurant aren’t allowed to eat there unless it’s more than two hours before or after their shifts because managers don’t want customers to see employees eating there…hmmmm…

He said, “I’m not very excited working here after day one.”

He added that one of his co-workers told him that he previously completed a 12-hour training day there with no food, to which Alex replied, “This cannot be legal.”

Alex also said that employees aren’t allowed to park in the same lot next to customers’ cars and added, “I know this steakhouse is very like high-end, and they care about their image a lot, but it’s kinda to the point where they treat us like we’re garbage. Every day feels like I’m in The Bear.”

Wow…

Here’s the video.

Check out what TikTokkers said about this.

This viewer made a good point.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person asked a question…

This doesn’t sound legal, does it?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.