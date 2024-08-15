Lowe’s Customer Says He Was Injured When Something Fell On Him At A Store. – ‘I started to feel woozy for a minute.’

Heads up, folks!

That’s a saying that, based on this story, you should probably keep in mind when you go everywhere these days, including the hardware store.

Why?

Well, a man named John posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened to him when he was shopping at Lowe’s.

John said, “I’ve always said that one of the reasons why Lowe’s is dangerous is because things fall from above.”

He said he was bending over at Lowe’s to retrieve something from a bottom shelf when some metal fencing another customer was trying to get down fell off a higher shelf and hit him in the head.

John explained, “I started to feel woozy for a minute, and then I felt, like, a twinge of neck pain. I wasn’t sure if I was just getting anxious or what, but I couldn’t tell if it was real or if I was just in my own head.”

John filed a report with Lowe’s and said, “I felt weird doing it, because I always tell people to do it, but I never thought it would be me. But I knew that it was the right thing to do, because if I don’t feel well tomorrow or if I get worse, there would be no evidence that that ever happened.”

He said the staff was helpful and in the video’s comments, he wrote, “I like Lowe’s. I think it’s a good store.”

Take a look at the video.

I guess we have to be on high alert while shopping, huh?

