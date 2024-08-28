McDonald’s Customer Shows The Unsanitary Way The Company Is Letting People Use The Bathroom

You never know what it’s gonna take to get into a public bathroom these days…

A TikTokker named Ashley shared a video and showed viewers how she was surprised during a recent visit to a McDonald’s restroom.

Ashley showed viewers a sign on the bathroom door that reads, “Customers only. Request token from cashier.”

She said, “They gave me a coin. It says ‘Bathroom Token.”

Ashley deposited the token into the door and that allowed her access to the Mickey D’s bathroom.

So… do they clean it before they give it to the next person?

Ewwwww….

Take a look at the video.

@ashleytowing have you ever had to use a bathroom token to enter in to a bathroom… this was my first time !! @ROADSIDE SOLUTIONS OF SOUTH FL thought it was funny cause he didn’t need a token for his door, the men’s door might have been broken and didn’t need a token. men break everything 🤣🤣🤣 jk ♬ original sound – ashleytows

And here’s what people had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Sounds a bit sketchy to me…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.