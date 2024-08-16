Mechanic Said The Engine In A New Ford Maverick Is The Worst He’s Ever Seen. – ‘What? I thought we were past this.’

Well, that’s a bummer…

I’ve seen the new Ford Maverick and I think it looks pretty spiffy…but apparently, not everyone is psyched about the inner workings of the vehicle.

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about what he thinks are some major problems with the new car.

The man told TikTok viewers, “Here’s the Ford Maverick, and when you open the hood and you see something like this, you’re just like, ‘What? I thought we were past this.’”

He continued, “Look at this. There’s no words to describe how terrible this looks to me and there are much better ******* automobiles doing much better things with the ******* hoses and engineering and whatnot.”

The mechanic said that the engine design has a lot of “fails” and he bemoaned the “unbelievable amount of ******* work” it takes to get through plastic to get to parts of the engine.

He ended his video by focusing on one part of the engine and said, “Look at this ******* little pipe. Some engineer got paid a lot of money to make that ******* stupid little pipe. Awesome.”

Tell us how you really feel…

Here’s the video.

