Mom Allows Relatives To Live Rent Free For Decades In The House She Bought From Her Father, But When She Decides To Sell It They Have The Nerve To Demand A Cut Of The Profits

It’s always the people who do the least work who think that they’re entitled to the biggest reward.

When this user’s Mom wanted to sell the house she had bought from her father, the relatives who had been living there rent-free for decades expected they would be paid out for it!

Was she wrong for selling the house she had been paying off for years?

Decide for yourself!

AITA for taking the money from selling my grandparents’ home and not sharing with my cousins? I (25F) have an older brother (26M), it’s just the two of us, no other siblings. My mother is the oldest of two kids, she’s got a younger brother who is a deadbeat father to his 6 kids. When my grandparents were alive, they bought a big house in the 1970s, but my grandfather only paid the 5k down payment before he had to quit his job due to a sudden stroke.

With grandpa unable to pay, the financial responsibility fell onto her Mom…

My mom took up the responsibility of paying for the house AND paying for my grandpa’s medical expenses. My grandmother was a SAHW and unemployed. My mom worked part time while working towards getting a degree and landed a great job with amazing perks (grandpa got medical insurance from mom’s job). My uncle got my aunt pregnant at 17 and continued to have 6 more kids in 12 years before cheating on her, divorcing her and marrying the mistress.

Luckily her aunt had Grandma’s kindness to fall back on.

My aunt was a poor girl with no support from her family, my grandma took pity and asked her and my cousins to move in. My mother continued to be the one to pay the bills, mortgage, kids basic needs and insurance. Aunt never offered to pay even when her dad died and left her a sum of money. Uncle only came back home when he wanted money from my grandma. The kids are now adults (all older than me now) and 4/6 of them have good jobs.

Despite their jobs, they never offered a single penny to her Mom.

Yet no one in the past decade has ever contributed to the upkeep and bills. Granted 5 of them have moved out but my aunt and her youngest still lives there. Now comes to the problem, since both my grandparents have passed, mom wants to sell. The house is in her name. Grandpa SOLD the house to her when he couldn’t afford it anymore not just a change in name on the deed, the house is legally and wholly hers. She wants to put in on the market. That house can go up to 3.7 million now after numerous renovations funded by my mom and dad.

But their ears sure perked up when they got a whiff of the sale!

The cousins got a whiff of this and started hounding via call and texts to my mom about how it isn’t fair that they weren’t in the discussion to sell the house. And that their mom and sibling have to find someplace else to live, to which my mom suggested them to live with the oldest since she just bought a 4 bedroom home. My mom initially, out of the goodness of her heart wanted to give them a cut. But because they were being rude and causing problems, she wants to take the whole profit and put it in my brother’s and I’s trust funds.

And they were even less pleased with the sale when they found out they wouldn’t be seeing a penny of it!

They found this out when one of them (who was still in my mom’s good graces) were visiting our home and ‘found’ the paperwork on her desk. My mom is a neat and tidiest person I know, she doesn’t leave anything on her desk, that cousin must have SEARCHED for it. They are now taking this to the extended family’s group chat about how unfair this is and that my grandparents wouldn’t have wanted this for them. A lot of people are rallying behind them and demonizing us now.

So they got free lodging for years from OP’s Mom and left her to pay for and manage the house, but still think they’re entitled to say what she does with it?

Reddit said that while the grandparents assets were definitely up for debate, the only person who was entitled to the house was Mom.

And this person said the cousins need to take a page out of Mom’s book, and help out their parents.

This user pointed out that people being mad at you for something doesn’t automatically mean you’re in the wrong.

Finally, this user said that after years of being the sole financial contributor, it was Mom’s house.

Looks like your free stay at Casa Mom is over!

And it’s about time.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.